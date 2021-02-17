Is the 'Toolkit' epicentre in India or abroad? Police track digital footprint

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Indian investigation agencies, including the Delhi Police's Cyber Cell, are carefully tracking digital footprints left by Indian and foreign activists to know the conceptualisation, origin and virtual circulation of the infamous 'toolkit' that allegedly spearheaded the January 26 violence in the capital.

The names that have come into the investigation up till now are of both Indian and foreign nationals. While Disha Ravi, Nikita Jacob, and Shantanu are Indian nationals, the foreign ones are M.O. Dhaliwal, the founder of Canada-based pro-Khalistan outfit Poetic Justice Foundation, his woman colleague Puneet, a Canadian citizen; PJF co-founder Anita Lal, Marina Patterson, Pieter Friedrich and Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

The names reveal that there are more foreign nationals that have come up in the investigation up till now.

The Delhi Police claim that the violence on January 26 was a manifestation of the 'Toolkit' document and the hyperlinks provided in it, and the investigation that started from the screenshots of the toolkit available on open sources soon led to the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi from Bengaluru and subsequent search for Mumbai-based lawyer activist Nikita Jacob and engineer Shantanu who, the police believe, are part of the "larger conspiracy" and are editors of the "toolkit".

Police have already written to Zoom seeking information about the attendees who joined a virtual meeting on January 11, but are yet to get a reply. Sources say at least 70 people attended the Zoom meet. Once the list is provided, the Delhi Police Cyber Cell would proceed with its investigation.

The police said that Dhaliwal had contacted Nikita and Shantanu through Puneet to create a storm on Twitter ahead of the Republic Day.

Also, according to sources, another Zoom meeting was also held on January 17 and 18 to distribute material to the media so that a wider impact is created ahead of India's Republic Day. On January 18, AskIndiaWhy.com was created.

Sources said that the cheat sheet of the toolkit has the objectionable material which caught the attention of the investigating agencies.

On January 26, clashes broke out between protesters and police during the tractor rally called by farmer unions to highlight their demand for a rollback of the Centre's three farm laws. Many protesters reached the Red Fort on tractors and entered the monument, some hoisting religious flags on the flagstaff. Several policemen and protesters were injured in the violence.

The Delhi Police is also probing if money was involved in any form while conceptualising the 'toolkit'.

This 'toolkit' investigation by Cyber Cell, running parallel to the investigation by the Crime Branch into the Red Fort violence, is making headway where international 'handlers' seems to be involved. It remains to be seen how the Delhi Police focus on those who are across borders but, according to it, were virtually a part of the 'larger conspiracy' around the January 26 violence.

