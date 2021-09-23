Is there room for humiliation, Amarinder retorts on Cong's 'no place for anger' comment

New Delhi, Sep 24 (IANS) Amarinder Singh has been in news these days for his rhetoric since he resigned as the Chief Minister of Punjab, on which the Congress made a formal statement that 'there is no place for anger in politics'. To this the Captain retorted, 'Is there room for humiliation and harassment?'

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate, reacting to Captain's rhetoric, said, "In politics, there is no place for anger, jealousy, malice, remarks against individuals and the feeling of taking revenge on them."

Addressing a media briefing, she expressed hope that Amarinder Singh will reconsider his alleged statement in which he had called former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi "inexperienced".

Shrinate said that Amarinder Singh's statement is not according to his stature, but he is a senior Congress leader and it is possible that he must have said something in anger.

She told reporters, "He will probably be of my father's age. Elders get very angry and sometimes they speak a lot in anger. We respect his temper, his age, his experience and I think he will definitely reconsider it."

"As he has been a strong warrior of the Congress party, we hope that he will definitely reconsider what he has said, showing his own wisdom," she asserted.

"The Congress party made him the Chief Minister for 9 years and 9 months. It seems to me that such things do not suit his stature, considering his experience, his contribution to public life," Shrinate added.

After repeatedly attacking Sidhu, Captain on Wednesday allegedly targeted Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi by calling them "inexperienced". The Captain had accused the advisors of misleading them.

In response to Shrinate's statement, Amarinder said, "Yes, there is no place for anger in politics but is there room for humiliation and harassment in such an old party like Congress?"

In his statement on Thursday, he referred to the "insult" and asked what would have happened to a common worker of the party if he was being treated like this.

