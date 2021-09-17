IS trying to spread its tentacles in India online, NIA shares hotline number

By Rajnish Singh

New Delhi [India], September 17 (ANI): As the Islamic State (IS) is trying to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online, the NationaI Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday opened a hotline number for all to inform about any such activities.



NIA can be contacted on the landlines number 011-24368800 round the clock.

"An appeal is being made that any such activity noticed on the internet may be brought to the notice of the authorities. NIA may be contacted at 011-24368800," an NIA spokesperson said.

The officer said that gullible youth are targeted on open social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and once a person shows interest, he or she is then enticed to communicate with online handlers based abroad using encrypted social media platforms.

"Depending on the gullibility of the person, the handlers then use the person for uploading online content, translation of IS texts to local language, conspiracy, preparation of a module, collection of arms and ammunition, preparation of IEDs, terror funding and even attacks."

The officer said that investigation by NIA has revealed the evil tactics being used by the IS operatives to spread its tentacles in India through continuous propaganda online.

Citing investigation of 37 cases of terror attacks, conspiracy and funding which have been inspired by the IS ideology, the officer said the agency decided to encourage public to come and inform such activities to them to maintain peace and terror-free atmosphere.

Among 37 IS cases, the most recent was registered by NIA in June this year.

A total of 168 accused have been arrested in these cases and charge sheets have been filed in 31 cases, and 27 accused have been convicted after trial. (ANI)

