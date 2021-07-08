Isaac Herzog sworn in as Israel's president

Jerusalem, July 8 (IANS) Former Labor party leader Isaac Herzog has been sworn in as Israel's new president.

Herzog, 60, took his oath on Wednesday before the Knesset, the Israeli parliament, and became Israel's 11th president, Xinhua reported.

In his first speech as president, Herzog vowed to serve the entire citizens of Israel. He said there is a need for a more moderate tone in Israeli politics and to stop the incitement that divides and polarizes Israeli society.