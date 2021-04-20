ISB tops operations management research rankings from India

'The SCM Journal List', a ranking of best management research universities, B-schools, and organisations, ranked ISB number one in India and amongst the top 100 globally during the 2015-20 period.

Hyderabad, April 20 (IANS) The operations management faculty at the Indian School of Business (ISB) has placed the school in a leading position in India.

The SCM Journal List considers research papers related to Supply Chain Management published across globally recognised research journal publications, predominantly focusing on research papers on supply chain management in both analytical and empirical arenas.

Recent data from the list placed ISB in the lead for the 2015-20 period for its number in the analytical publications across top management research journals, ISB said.

The eight journals included in the SCM Journal List ranking include journals from the Financial Times and UT-Dallas lists, as well as journals from leading supply chain management professional associations: APICS (Journal of Operations Management), CSCMP (Journal of Business Logistics), Decision Sciences Institute (Decision Sciences Journal), and ISM (Journal of Supply Chain Management).

ISB's research productivity in these five years stood among the global top 100 on the SCM Journal List (rank #64) among 700 research institutions across the world. The global rankings place ISB above all its Indian peers -- business schools, universities and corporate research firms included -- and make it the only Indian institution to make it among the global top 100, from India.

In the 2021 SCM Journal List (2015-20 period), ISB has ranked higher than several well-respected foreign universities from across Asia, Europe, and US.

