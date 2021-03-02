ISF submits names for six seats in North Bengal for upcoming Assembly elections

By Joymala Bagchi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Secular Front (ISF) on Tuesday submitted the final list of six candidates for its seats in North Bengal to Congress for the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections.



"All over today's meeting between ISF, Congress and Left at Alimuddin went well," ISF chief Naushad Siddiqui told ANI.

"Our discussion with Left Front on seat sharing is settled and importantly we gave a list of six candidates for seats in North Bengal. They (Congress) will let us know tonight," Siddiqui said.

Earlier the ISF was demanding 12 seats from this part.

This comes a day after veteran Congress leader Anand Sharma tweeted, "Congress' alliance with parties like ISF and other such forces militates against the core ideology of the party and Gandhian and Nehruvian secularism, which forms the soul of the party. These issues need to be approved by the CWC."

The meeting between ISF, Congress and Left parties, which was held today was attended by ISF chairman Naushad Siddiqui along with Pradeep Bhattacharya, Abdul Mannan, Biman Bose and Mohd Salim.

West Bengal Assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. Counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

