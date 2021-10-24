ISIL claims responsibility for detonating power pylon in Kabul that cut main electricity line

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 24 (ANI): Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) officially claimed responsibility for detonating a power pylon that cut the main power line to Kabul and left the Afghan capital in complete darkness since Thursday, reported local media.



The "soldiers of the caliphate" detonated a bomb on an electricity pylon in Kabul to damage the electricity sector, Khaama Press quoted ISIL as saying in a statement.

Three people were arrested in connection with detonating the power pylon, the Taliban-announced interim government's Interior Ministry stated without specifying that were they linked to ISIL or not.

The power pylon was detonated in the northern Shakardara district of Kabul. It interrupted the power supply of Kabul and other provinces.

There have various incidents of detonating power pylons in the country during the previous governments also. It had inflicted millions of Afghani financial losses to de Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), the electricity body of the country, according to Khaama Press. (ANI)



