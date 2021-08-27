ISIS, Al-Qaeda rise likely under Taliban regime, fear Defence experts

While speaking to ANI, PK Sehgal on Friday said that there is absolutely no doubt that ISIS will re-establish itself in Afghanistan in a big way."US and NATO have feared that under Taliban regime ISIS and Al-Qaeda will re-establish themselves once again and will pose a major threat to peace and tranquillity not only in Afghanistan but also other countries. This is a very serious threat and needs to be dealt with very-very severely by all countries in a united manner," said Sehgal.Another defence expert Captain Anil Gaur said that there is a chance of civil war in Afghanistan in the coming days as the people including the self-proclaimed 'caretaker' President of the Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh has taken up resistance against the Taliban."Now we can see in the coming days there is going to be a civil war over there in Afghanistan because this is the third factor after the Panjshir valley, where former Vice President Amrullah Saleh has taken up resistance against Taliban," said Gaur.Gaur said that Afghanistan is going to be in a very-very dire situation after August 31 and no one can predict what will happen in Afghanistan."Taliban yesterday what they did was they had put former president Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah under house arrest and have taken their away guards. Therefore, it seems Afghanistan is going to be in a very-very dire situation after August 31. Everyone is trying to evacuate their citizens and our government is also trying to do that because no one can predict after 31 what will happen in Afghanistan," he added.He further said India has always stood for democracy, for equal rights to everyone and in Afghanistan also India has given so much aid without any expectations from the govt over there."India gave nearly 3 billion dollars of worth of project which Pakistan had been asking Taliban to destroy as soon as they started taking over but Taliban proved to be very wise and they refused to do that because they said these assets are the assets of Afghanistan people and they will not destroy it and they have Indian over there to carry on their works but seeing the situation over there India has withdrawn its people from there," Gaur added.Afghan health officials gave varying estimates of the toll at the international airport in Kabul, the capital -- from at least 30 dead to more than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140 -- while a Taliban spokesman cited at least 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded, reported The New York Times.The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel. (ANI)