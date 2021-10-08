ISIS claims responsibility for blast in Afghan mosque

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 9 (ANI): Islamic State Khorasan, also known as ISIS-K has claimed responsibility for the deadly attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province on Friday, according to New York Times.



According to the publication, it was the group's deadliest strike since the suicide bombing at the international airport in Kabul on August 26 that killed about 170 civilians and 13 US troops.

Friday's blast ripped through Sayed Abad Mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province as local residents attended the mosque for Friday prayer, reported Russia Today.

The blast has claimed more than 100 lives. "More than 100 people were killed and about 20 people were injured in the explosion in the mosque," Sputnik quoting the eyewitness reported.

Since the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August, attacks by ISIL-affiliated terrorists against them have increased. The rise in terrorist attacks has raised the possibility of a wider conflict between the two groups.

Earlier on Sunday, at least 12 people died and 32 others suffered injuries in a blast at a mosque in Kabul. The incident took place in a crowded place at Eid Gah Mosque in Kabul. (ANI)

