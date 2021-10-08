ISIS is a 'headache' not 'threat': Taliban

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 8 (ANI): Downplaying the threat posed by ISIS in Afghanistan, the Taliban stated that saying that the group would soon be suppressed.



"We don't call Daesh a threat, but we call it a headache," the Taliban's Minister of Information and Culture Zabiullah Mujahid was quoted by TOLO News as saying. "It creates headaches in some places but is immediately taken out in every incident; (they) have been chased out and their sanctuaries found."

This comes as the Taliban earlier this week reportedly conducted operations in Kabul's northern suburb, killing three terrorists of the ISIS-Khorasan branch.

Local news reported that the Taliban have been conducting operations to bust the hideouts of the ISIS-K.

These operations were conducted after a suicide bomber exploded his explosives in Eid Gah mosque where Taliban authorities and civilians had gathered for the prayer ceremony of the slain mother of Zabiullah Mujahid.

The explosion had reportedly left more than ten dead and over 20 more wounded.

Last month, US chairman of the Joint Chiefs General Mark Milley had said there is "a real possibility" that al Qaeda or ISIS could reconstitute in Afghanistan in the next six to 36 months.

At a House Armed Services Committee hearing, Milley had said that "right this minute" the terrorist threat from Afghanistan is smaller than it was on 9/11, but that "the conditions could be set for a reconstitution of al Qaeda and/or ISIS". (ANI)

