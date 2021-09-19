ISIS-K claims Kabul bomber was arrested in Delhi five years back

New Delhi, Sep 19 (IANS) ISIS-K has claimed in propaganda material that the Kabul airport suicide bomber wanted to carry out an attack in India but was arrested in Delhi five years back.

"ISIS-K in 20th edition of its propaganda magazine 'Voice of Hind' claimed IS-K suicide bomber Abdur Rahman Logari who carried out Aug 26 Kabul Airport bombing; travelled to India to carry out attack in revenge for Kashmir; arrested in Dehli (sic) 5-years ago & deported to Afghanistan," Salim Mehsud said in a tweet.