ISIS links case: NIA opposes bail plea of Kashmiri woman suspected of promoting disaffection against India

Accused Hina Bashir Beigh, along with her husband Jahanzaib Sami and one other were arrested by NIA for allegedly promoting the Islamic State's ideology and instigating protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).NIA in its reply to the Special Court opposed the bail plea of the woman and said the couple were motivated by the ideology of proscribed terrorist organisation the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) and were working for another banned terrorist organisation Islamic State-Khorasan Province (ISKP), which is a part of ISIS."The accused persons entered into criminal a conspiracy, along with their other known and unknown associates based in India as well as abroad, to propagate the ideology of the proscribed terrorist organisation ISIS and ISKP, to excite disaffection towards the Government of India, to establish Caliphate by committing terrorist activities in India and to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty and security of India," NIA said in its reply to the court.The investigation agency also stated that, for this purpose, the accused were trying to procure arms and explosives, make IEDs, and planning for targeted killings and mass killings."They were conspiring to utilize the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protests to instigate Muslims in India against non-Muslims to join ISIS," NIA said.The bail petition which was listed for hearing on Tuesday in Special NIA court was adjourned till September.NIA further said the investigation revealed that the applicant accused Hina Bashir Beigh also used to find like-minded persons on secured social media platforms and inform the same to her husband and co-accused Jahanzaib Sami for their brainwashing and recruitment for ISKP.The probe agency also submitted that accused Hina Bashir Beigh was not only in possession of literature and videos related to ISIS but she was in furtherance of hatching conspiracy for committing unlawful activities.It further submitted that Beigh in association with co-accused persons Jahanzaib Sami and Nabeel Siddick Khatri had conducted a preparatory blast using matchstick powder, tape, remote of a toy car at their rented accommodation in Pune.Hina Beigh and her husband Jahanzaib Sami, residents of Srinagar, were arrested by Delhi Police's Special Cell from the national capital in March 2020 for their alleged links with ISKP.They also allegedly instigated protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the police had said. Since NIA is probing several cases pertaining to a larger conspiracy involving Islamic State in India, it took custody of them.The three accused have been booked under charges dealing with criminal conspiracy, sedition, and provocation for causing riots of the IPC and under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. (ANI)