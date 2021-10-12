Islamabad rife with speculation as notification for ISI chief delayed

New Delhi, Oct 12 (IaNS) The confusion over the delayed notification for the appointment of the new Director General of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (IS) may get resolved shortly as a meeting between the top civil and military leadership is expected to take place imminently, Dawn reported.

Islamabad has in recent days been gripped with feverish speculation about the delay in the Prime Minister Office in issuing a notification for the appointment of the incoming DG ISI Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmad Anjum.

The government has so far maintained silence on the issue.

However according to sources, the top leadership has decided to sit together and reach a decision so that the uncertainty revolving around the situation can be resolved.

It is not clear if the differences have narrowed and what could be the final decision, the Dawn report said.

On Monday, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, when asked at a media interaction about the issue, had uncharacteristically refused to give a clear answer and said that Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was authorised to speak on "civil-military" issues.

--IANS

san/ksk/