  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Islamic State suffers big blow as West Africa leader dies

Islamic State suffers big blow as West Africa leader dies

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sat, Oct 16th, 2021, 19:20:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
By
Atul Aneja
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features