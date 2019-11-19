Islamic terrorists supporting Maoists in Kerala: CPIM's P Mohanan

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Nov 19 (ANI): Raking up a fresh controversy, Communist Party of India, Marxists (CPIM) leader P Mohanan on Tuesday claimed that Islamic terrorists operating out of Kozhikode are supporting Maoists in Kerala and police should probe this angle.

"Islamic terror outfit is helping the Maoists in Kerala. Kozhikode has become a hub for the Maoists activities," Kozhikode district secretary P Mohanan said while addressing a function of State Karshaka Thozhilali Union (KSKTU) at Thamarassery.

Without naming any particular organisation, Mohanan further demanded that the police should examine this phenomenon."Islamic terrorists are encouraging the Maoists and police should probe this angle. These terror outfits operating out of Kozhikode are supporting the Maoists. There exist a bonhomie between Islamic terror outfits and Maoists.'He also lauded the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in Kerala for slapping UAPA charges against two CPM activists who were arrested by the police for allegedly having links with the Maoist groups.According to a report, Alan Suhaib and Taha Fazal, both branch committee members of CPM, were put behind bars on charges of distributing pamphlets condemning the killing of four Maoists in Palakkad district. (ANI)