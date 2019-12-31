Islamist outfits receiving funds from foreign soil, MHA seeks details

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday sought details from states and intelligence agencies about funding of Islamist radical organisations from foreign soil, particularly from countries in the Middle East.

The ministry has sought detailed information about the names of Islamist groups and the fundings these groups have received in the last five years. The ministry has also sought details about their activities.

Sources said the ministry sought details after a few instances came to light wherein a Kerala based Islamist radical organisation received funds from the United Arab Emirates, Turkey and Qatar.

"On September 19, a senior member of the radical Islamist outfit visited Dubai where he was offered Rs 40 lakh in Indian currency for spreading certain ideologies," said a senior IPS officer, adding that the identified Islamist group is carrying out anti-India activities. Another similar incident came to the notice of the Indian security establishment wherein members of the same organisation met a few people from Turkey in Qatar and sought funding for spreading jihad against non-Muslim communities. The officer explained that radicalisation has been rampant in Kerala where many youngsters are being trapped by radical Islamist groups. "First, these groups need to be identified and later legal actions can be taken against such illegal activities," the officer explained. Over the last few years, Kerala -- known as God's Own Country -- has gained its place in yet another aspect for being an alleged breeding ground for ISIS. "More than a dozen people have been arrested and NIA has registered several cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against suspected ISIS members," the officer said. He explained that since the crackdown on suspected terror outfits in Kerala, a few radical Islamist originations have started to indulge in anti-India activities after receiving funds from foreign soil.