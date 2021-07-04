  1. Sify.com
  4. Isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal likely to receive heavy rainfall

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Jul 4th, 2021, 10:30:09hrs
Representative Image

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): Isolated places over Uttarakhand, Bihar, West Bengal, Sikkim, Odisha, Assam and Meghalaya, Rayalaseema and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal are likely to receive heavy rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.

Thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph), is very likely at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi and with lightning at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Uttar Pradesh
Chhattisgarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, and Mahe and Lakshadweep are also to receive heavy rainfall. (ANI)

