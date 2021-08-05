Israel adds 18 more countries under severe travel warning

Tel Aviv, Aug 5 (IANS) The Israeli Ministry of Health on Thursday issued a severe travel warning for 18 more countries due to their high coronavirus morbidity.

The travel warning will take effect on August 11, reports Xinhua news agency.

The countries are the US, France, Ukraine, Italy, Iceland, Eswatini, Botswana, Bulgaria, Germany, the Netherlands, Tanzania, Greece, Malawi, Egypt, the Czech Republic, Cuba, Rwanda and Tunisia.