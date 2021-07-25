Israel attacks Hamas targets in Gaza in response to arson balloons

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 26 (ANI): Israel has targeted Palestinian military sites in the Gaza Strip in response to the Sunday launches of incendiary balloons.



Israeli Air Force launched attacks in the Khan Yunis area in the southern Gaza Strip.

"In response to arson balloons launched toward Israel, we struck a Hamas military base containing infrastructure and means used for terror activity. The base was near civilian sites in Gaza, including a school. We will continue to respond to any terror attempts from Gaza," the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tweeted.

Several incendiary balloons were launched into southern Israel from the Gaza Strip on Sunday, The Times of Israel reported.

In response to the arson attacks, Israel announced it was cutting the Gaza Strip's fishing zone in half until further notice on Sunday night.

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qasim mocked the airstrikes as a "failed attempt to show its own impotent power and restore its army's battered image after it was shaken" during the recent fighting between the two sides.

According to media reports, the incendiary balloons launched from Gaza on Sunday caused several brushfires in the Eshkol region of southern Israel. (ANI)

