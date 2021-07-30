Israel bans travel to four more countries over COVID-19 concerns

Jerusalem [Palestine], July 31 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel has decided to ban its citizens from travelling to Britain, Georgia, Cyprus and Turkey starting on Friday for fear of the high level of COVID-19 morbidity there, the Israeli Ministry of Health and Ministry of Transport said.



The country has banned its citizens and permanent residents from travelling to Argentina, Brazil, South Africa, India, Mexico, Russia, Belarus, Uzbekistan, Spain and Kyrgyzstan unless they can obtain special permission from an exception committee, the ministry said in a joint statement.

In addition, inbound passengers from these countries, including recovered and vaccinated ones, must enter an immediate seven-day quarantine.

Israel has issued a severe travel warning to 18 other countries, from which passengers are required to enter a quarantine upon arrival as well. (ANI/Xinhua)

