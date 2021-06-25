Israel consulting with allies on Iran: PM

"We will continue to consult with our allies to convince, to talk, to share information and insights," Xinhua news agency quoted Bennett as saying at a graduation ceremony of air force pilots on Thursday.

Tel Aviv, June 25 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that his country will work closely with its allies on preventing Iran from achieving nuclear weapons.

However, Bennett warned that his government "will not allow an existential threat on the State of Israel".

He added that Israel does not "hesitate to take action when needed".

Bennett's latest remarks came just few days after he had said Ebrahim Raisi becoming the new Iranian President is a "final wake-up call" for the world powers not to renew the the 2015 nuclear deal.

In a televised statement on Sunday, Bennett said that Raisi's victory is "perhaps a last-minute signal before returning to the nuclear agreement to understand with whom they are doing business and what kind of regime they are choosing to strengthen", reports Xinhua news agency

He added that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and this is the "clear and consistent position of Israel".

Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is an opponent of the renewal of the nuclear deal between the world powers and Iran.

In his first address to Parliament on June 14, Bennett, a nationalist leader of an eight-party diverse coalition, said that the emerging deal is a "mistake" and that his country "will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons".

--IANS

ksk/