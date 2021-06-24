Israel Embassy blast case: 4 men from Kargil held for 'conspiracy to plan, execute terror activities', says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], June 24 (ANI): In a joint operation with a central intelligence agency and Kargil Police, the Special Cell of Delhi Police has arrested four persons from Kargil in connection with Israel Embassy blast case, said Delhi Police on Thursday.



The police said these men were allegedly conspiring to "plan and execute terror activities" in the national capital.

In a statement, the police said that the arrested accused-- Nazir Hussain (26), Zulfikar Ali Wazir (25), Aiaz Hussain (28) and Muzammil Hussain (25) are all residents of Thang village of Kargil district of Ladakh.

"They have been taken on remand and brought to Delhi for questioning," police said.

Earlier in the day, the Special Cell of Delhi Police said these men were arrested in connection with a blast that took place on January 29 this year outside the Israel Embassy in New Delhi.

"Delhi Police has arrested the students after obtaining a transit remand from a local court. The arrest was made under a separate FIR. They were questioned earlier, and their questioning will continue. Their phones were switched off at the same time on the day of the blast," the police added.

A team of Delhi Police went to Kargil to arrest the four students and later obtained the transit remand from a local court to bring them to Delhi.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is undertaking the main investigation in the explosion that took place in the near Israeli Embassy on January 29.

During the explosion earlier this year, windscreens of several cars parked in the vicinity of the Embassy on Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Road in New Delhi were found damaged.

At the time, sources had confirmed that ammonium nitrate was used for the explosion and added this blast may be a trial of some "bigger conspiracy". (ANI)

