Israel fires 40 artillery shells into Lebanon

Beirut, Aug 7 (IANS) Israel fired 40 artillery shells into Lebanon after the latter country fired rockets into the Jewish state amid rising tension in the region, the army in Beirut said.

In a statement on Friday, the army said 10 artillery shells fell on the outskirts of the town of al-Sadana and 30 in Bastra and Kfarshouba, causing a number of fires in the area, reports Xinhua news agency.