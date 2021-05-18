Israel fires artillery into southern Lebanon

The fire on Monday night triggered sirens in the community of Kibbutz Misgav Am in northern Israel, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, May 18 (IANS) Israel fired artillery into southern Lebanon after six rockets were fired toward the Jewish state but fell short within Beirut's territory, the army here said.

"Six failed launches were identified from Lebanon that did not cross into Israeli territory," a military spokesperson said in a statement.

There were no immediate reports of casualties on both sides.

The Israeli military's Homefront Command ordered opening of shelter in communities within four km from the Lebanese border.

The incident came amid a deadly escalation between Israelis and Palestinians in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.

At least 208 people have been killed and some 1,500 others injured in the escalation since it erupted on May 10.

