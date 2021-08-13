Israel inaugurates liaison office in Moroccan capital

The inauguration of the office on Thursday was also attended by Moroccan Deputy Foreign Minister Mohcine Jazouli, and other top officials, reports Xinhua news agency.

Rabat, Aug 13 (IANS) Visiting Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has inaugurated the country's Liaison Office in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, in a first after the two nations normalised bilateral ties late last year.

According to a report in The Times of Israel, diplomats of the Jewish state were stationed in Rabat and worked out of a hotel.

On Wednesday, Moroccan Minister of Foreign Affairs Nasser Bourita and Lapid signed a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of mechanisms for political consultations,.

They also signed another agreement to foster cooperation in culture, youth and sports, as well as an agreement on air services between the two countries.

Lapid's visit is the first to Morocco by a top Israeli diplomat since the US-brokered deal, which was announced in December 2020 renewed official ties between the two countries.

In 1995, following the Oslo Accords, peace agreements between Israel and the Palestinians, Morocco agreed to establish full diplomatic ties with Israel.

However, Morocco severed the ties in 2000 after the Second Intifada, a Palestinian uprising against the Israeli occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip, broke out.

Even after the ties were severed, the two countries maintained a friendly relationship, with many Israeli tourists travelling each year to Morocco.

--IANS

ksk/