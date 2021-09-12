Israel intercepts single rocket attack from Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 12 (ANI/Sputnik): The Israeli military has intercepted a rocket attack from the Gaza Strip, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced about 24 hours after reporting on another single-rocket attack.



"Terrorists in Gaza just fired a rocket at southern Israel. The Iron Dome Aerial Defense System intercepted it mid-air," the IDF said on Twitter late on Saturday.

Earlier, the IDF said that air raid sirens were sounding in southern Israel, in the town of Sderot and surrounding areas.

According to Israeli media reports, hundreds of Palestinians clashed with Israeli forces in the West Bank on Saturday evening. Tear gas was used against the demonstrators and several people were injured.

Late on Friday, another rocket was fired at Israel from Gaza. The IDF said on Saturday morning that it had targeted Hamas facilities in response to the rocket attack. (ANI/Sputnik)

