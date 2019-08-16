Israel is implementing Trump's Muslim ban by denying entry: US lawmaker

Washington [US], Aug 16 (ANI): US lawmaker Ilhan Omar on Thursday slammed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and said Tel Aviv is implementing US President Donald Trump's Muslim ban by denying entry to her and Representative Rashida Tlaib into the country.

"It is an affront that Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, under pressure from President Trump, would deny entry to representatives of the US government," Omar said in a statement.

"Trump's Muslim ban is what Israel is implementing, this time against two duly elected Members of Congress. Denying entry into Israel not only limits our ability to learn from Israelis, but also to enter the Palestinian territories," she added.Omar's backlash comes hours after Israeli government said it would block Omar And Talib planned visit to the country. It defended its move by saying that Israeli law prohibits entry of those who have advocated for a boycott of Israel.Omar said that the government's action 'is not a surprise' given Netanyahu past comment.He "has consistently resisted peace efforts, restricted the freedom of movement of Palestinians, limited public knowledge of the brutal realities of the occupation and aligned himself with Donald Trump," said Omar.Netanyahu action came after Trump urged Israel to deny entry to the U.S. congresswomen on Twitter.Trump cited what he called their "hate" for Israel and Jewish people in urging the Israeli government to keep them out of the country."It would show great weakness if Israel allowed Rep. Omar and Rep.Tlaib to visit. They hate Israel & all Jewish people, & there is nothing that can be said or done to change their minds," Trump tweeted."Minnesota and Michigan will have a hard time putting them back in office. They are a disgrace!" he added. (ANI)