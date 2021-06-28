Israel issues travel warning for Belarus, Kyrgyzstan

At the same time, Israel also lifted the travel warning of Israelis to the Maldives and Nepal due to a decrease in morbidity data in the two South Asian countries, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 28 (IANS) Israel's Health Ministry has issued a severe travel warning for Belarus and Kyrgyzstan, citing the increasing Covid-19 morbidity in the two countries.

Israel has already listed 12 other countries for severe travel warnings, which are Seychelles, Uruguay, Bolivia, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Uganda, Namibia and Ethiopia.

The Ministry on Sunday warned that if the situation in those countries does not improve, they could be added to the list of the countries to which Israelis are barred from travelling.

Israel has already banned travel to six countries, which are Argentina, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico and Russia.

Also, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

As of Monday morning, a total of 840,522 confirmed Covid-19 cases have been reported in Israel, with 6,429 deaths.

--IANS

ksk