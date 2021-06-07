Israel issues travel warning for Namibia

For the same reason, Israel has already listed 10 other countries for severe travel warnings, which are Seychelles, Uruguay, Bolivia, Maldives, Nepal, Paraguay, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, and Tunisia, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 7 (IANS) The Israeli Ministry of Health has issued a severe travel warning for Namibia, citing the increasing Covid-19 morbidity in the southwestern African country.

The Ministry on Sunday warned that if the situation in those countries does not improve, they could be added to the list of those countries to which Israelis are barred from travelling.

Israel has already banned travel to nine countries, which are Ukraine, Argentina, Ethiopia, Brazil, India, South Africa, Mexico, Russia and Turkey.

Israeli citizens and permanent residents who want to travel to the nine destinations must apply to an exceptions committee.

Also, all passengers arriving in Israel from these countries must go into quarantine, including those vaccinated and recovered from the virus.

--IANS

ksk/