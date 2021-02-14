Israel launches $154 mn plan to support disabled people

The total amount of the program stands at half a billion new shekels ($154 million), Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Saturday.

Tel Aviv, Feb 14 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Finance has announced a new program to support the disabled people amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The special grants in the program will be paid in two instalments, in March and June, for the first two quarters of the year.

Minister of Finance Israel Katz, said that "the disabled public is at top priority, I have a deep commitment to it".

"I will continue to work to ensure that all commitments to the disabled are carried out," Katz added.

The Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Itzik Shmuli, said: "This is an important step in such a difficult economic period, as part of a policy that does not leave the weak behind."

Israel has so far reported 721,846 confirmed coronavirus cases and 5,351 deaths.

--IANS

ksk/