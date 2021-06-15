Israel lifts indoors face mask mandate

On June 6, then-Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that if there was no unexpected increase in the number of infections, the mandate would be lifted on June 15, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 15 (IANS) Israel's Ministry of Health announced that the mandate to enforce wearing of face masks indoors will be lifted from Tuesday onwards.

In a statement, the Ministry said its Director-General Hezi Levi had signed the change in the rules cancelling the obligation to wear a mask from Tuesday.

The change will not apply to welfare, prolonged hospitalization and elderly institutions, regarding non-vaccinated or non-recovered people.

Also, people who are on their way to start quarantine, and flight passengers will still have to wear the mask.

Israel had already lifted the obligation to wear a face mask outdoors since April 18, following the decline in Covid cases in the country.

--IANS

ksk/