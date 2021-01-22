Israel, Morocco sign aviation deal

Under the deal signed on Thursday, direct passenger flight operation would begin, Xinhua news agency quoted a a statement issued by the Israeli Transportation Ministry.

Tel Aviv, Jan 22 (IANS) Israel and Morocco have signed an agreement to launch direct flights between the two countries, almost a month after normalising their ties, officials said here.

Flights from Israel will be land in all of Morocco's international airports, the Ministry said.

No limitation has been put on the number of flights and air carriers that could operate the new route.

The deal also calls for up to 10 weekly cargo flights.

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev hailed the deal as "a historic breakthrough" in Israel-Morocco ties.

The deal would "boost the Israeli aviation industry which will enjoy the expected high demand for flights on this route", she said in the statement.

The normalization agreement between the two nations signed on December 22, 2020 is the third normalization deal the Jewish state inked with an Arab country last year.

The other two countries are the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.

Morocco had severed relations with Israel in 2000 after the second Palestinian uprising.

Sudan also has agreed to normalize its relations with Israel.

--IANS

ksk/