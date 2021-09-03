Israel names 1st envoy to Bahrain

Tel Aviv, Sep 3 (IANS) Israel has appointed its first Ambassador to Bahrain, almost a year after the two countries normalised their ties, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Eitan Na'eh, who had served for eight months as the temporary head of mission at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), was appointed as the first Israeli envoy to Bahrain, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement as saying on Thursday.