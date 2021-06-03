Israel oppn leader says coalition deal reached to oust PM

Under the coalition deal, Lapid, leader of the centrist party of Yesh Atid, and Naftali Bennett, leader of the nationalist party of Yamina, will rotate the premiership, Xinhua news agency reported.

Tel Aviv, June 3 (IANS) Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid announced that he has reached a deal with a small pro-settler party and others to form a coalition government that would end the 12-year rule of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Bennett will serve first as Prime Minister, according to a statement by Lapid's party.

The move follows the country's national elections on March 23, which were Israel's fourth elections in two years amid a series of inconclusive elections.

After the elections, Netanyahu had failed to form a government, so President Reuven Rivlin appointed Lapid to do so.

Lapid had until Wednesday night to form the coalition.

--IANS

ksk/