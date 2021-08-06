Israel reports 3,345 new COVID-19 cases

Jerusalem [Israel] August 6 (ANI/Xinhua): Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,345 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the tally of infections in the country to 889,111.



The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel rose by six to 6,509, the ministry said.

The number of active cases rose to 25,467, the highest since March 16, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 234 to 262, the ministry added.

The total recoveries from the virus in Israel climbed to 857,135 after 2,140 newly recovered cases were added.

So far, the number of people who have received the first dose of vaccine in Israel reached nearly 5.8 million, or 62.2 percent of its total population, while nearly 5.39 million have been vaccinated with the second dose, and over 295,000 with the third dose. (ANI/Xinhua)

