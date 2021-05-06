Israel sees 350% jump in foreign tourist arrivals

The number of tourists who visited Israel last month thus increased to 30,200, from 6,700 in March and only 600 in April 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, May 6 (IANS) The number of foreign tourist arrivals to Israel jumped about 4.5 times or 350 per cent in April from March, according to data released by the Central Bureau of Statistics.

This increase came after Israel reopened its skies in mid-March, following a ban on incoming and outgoing flights imposed on January 26.

However, in the first four months of 2021, there was a 26.4 per cent decrease in the number of tourists, totalling 46,900, compared to 63,700 in the previous four months (September-December 2020).

This is also a decrease of almost 94 per cent compared to 733,600 in January-April 2020, as the first coronavirus case was discovered in Israel on February 27, 2020.

--IANS

ksk/