Israel sees 98.5% drop in foreign tourist arrivals

Tel Aviv, March 5 (IANS) The Covid-19 pandemic has led to a 98.5 per cent drop in foreign tourist arrivals to Israel during the first two months of 2021, according to data released by the country's Central Bureau of Statistics.

According to the data released on Thursday, only 9,900 tourists visited Israel in the first two months this year, while the figure was 652,400 in the same period of 2020, reports Xinhua news agency.