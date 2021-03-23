Israel to impose closure on West Bank, Gaza

The closure started at midnight between Monday and Tuesday, and will be lifted after the elections overnight between Tuesday and Wednesday, Xinhua news agency quoted a military spokesperson as saying in a statement.

Tel Aviv, March 23 (IANS) The Israeli military has said that a one-day closure will be imposed on the West Bank and Gaza Strip ahead of the country's fourth parliamentary elections in two years.

During the closure, all the crossings between Israel and the Palestinian territories will be closed, except for humanitarian cases and medical emergencies, according to the statement.

The spokesperson said another closure is expected to be imposed on the Palestinians from March 26 until April 3, in the wake of the Jewish holiday of Passover.

Israel usually imposes closures on the West Bank and Gaza during Jewish holidays, citing security reasons.

The country's fourth parliamentary elections in two years will be held on Tuesday.

