Israel to lift indoor face mask mandate

Israel had already lifted the obligation to wear a face mask outdoors since April 18, following a decline in Covid-19 infections in the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, June 7 (IANS) Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein announced that the rules to enforce wearing face masks indoors will be lifted starting June 15.

In a statement on Sunday, Edelstein said that if there is no unexpected increase in infections in the coming days, the restriction will soon be completely cancelled.

This is one of the last Covid-19 restrictions still valid in Israel, after most of the curbs were lifted on June 1, regarding gatherings, social distancing, hygiene means and more.

But most restrictions related to travel abroad have not been lifted yet, such as a ban on travelling to nine countries, quarantine obligation for passengers arriving from these countries, and coronavirus tests obligation for all arriving passengers.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel started vaccinating teenagers aged between 12 and 15 against the virus.

The vaccination campaign in Israel began on December 20, 2020, with the first phase targeting medical staff, people aged over 65, and patients with chronical diseases.

Since then, the age of eligibility for vaccination has been gradually lowered, so people aged 16 and above have been eligible for the injection.

--IANS

ksk/