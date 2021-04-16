Israel to lift outdoor mask mandate

Edelstein said in a statement on Thursday that he had instructed the Ministry's Director-General, Hezi Levi, to sign an order to cancel the restriction, reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, April 16 (IANS) The rules to enforce wearing of masks outdoors in Israel will be lifted starting Sunday, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said.

The decision was made on the recommendation by the professionals in the ministry, who said that, due to the low Covid-19 morbidity, there is no longer a need for wearing face masks outdoors in Israel.

In closed places, however, the mask-wearing rules will still apply, the statement noted.

"The level of morbidity in Israel is very low thanks to the successful vaccination campaign, and thus further easing can be made for the citizens," Edelstein said.

Israel made the wearing of face masks outside home compulsory in early April 2020, a little over a month since the onset of the pandemic in the country.

The fine for not wearing a face mask was first set at 200 new shekels ($61), which was raised in July 2020 to 500 shekels.

