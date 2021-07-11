Israel to receive new shipment of Pfizer vaccines in August

Tel Aviv [Israel], July 11 (ANI/Sputnik): A new batch of Pfizer vaccines will arrive in Israel on August 1, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday.



"I am delighted to announce this morning that after a series of phone calls with the Chairman and CEO of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, last night, we struck a deal to deliver the next batch of vaccines on August 1. Let me emphasize, vaccines will be available for everyone, "the Prime Minister said before the weekly cabinet meeting.

On Tuesday, Israel signed a deal to ship 700,000 Pfizer vaccine doses that are soon to expire to South Korea. In turn, Israel would get the same amount of shots back from South Korea later in the fall.

Israel began mass vaccinations on December 20 last year. Currently, More than 60% of the country's population is fully vaccinated. The vaccination of adolescents aged 12 to 15 began at the start of June. (ANI/Sputnik)

