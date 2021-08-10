Israel to send help to fight wildfires in Greece

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 10 (ANI/Sputnik): Israel intends to send three planes to help Greece extinguish forest fires in addition to 15 Israeli firefighters who are already assisting the efforts, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett told his Greek counterpart.



"Prime Minister Naftali Bennett spoke this evening with @PrimeministerGR Kyriakos Mitsotakis and informed him that he had approved the departure of two firefighting planes to assist in extinguishing the wildfires in Greece," the office tweeted late on Monday.

In addition, an air force transport plane will depart with equipment for the crew.

In late July, an abnormal heatwave hit southern Europe, causing wildfires in Greece, Italy, Spain, Turkey and other countries. On Monday, the Greek prime minister said that some 568 fires had occurred nationwide in recent days.

The death toll from the raging wildfires in Greece has risen to two on Monday as devastating blazes continue to wreak havoc across the country. A bulldozer driver was killed close to where a fire was raging in Fokida region in central Greece on Monday, the hospital where he was transferred said. (ANI)





