Israel warned about actions against Palestinians in E.Jerusalem

The warning was issued by Presidential spokesman Nabil Abu Rudeineh here on Sunday after social media activists published short videos of Israeli police forces attacking Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in East Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.

Ramallah, May 24 (IANS) Palestine has warned Israel about actions against Palestinians, especially in East Jerusalem, noting they may lead to more tension in the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

"The Israeli government is fully responsible for sabotaging the efforts of ending the Israeli aggression," Abu Rudeineh said.

Renewing the measures against the Palestinians in East Jerusalem "would sabotage the international and Arab efforts to reconstruct what had been destroyed in the Gaza Strip", he added.

Abu Rudeineh called on the US "to immediately intervene to stop the provocative Israeli actions and measures".

On May 10, the Israeli police restricted Arab worshippers' movement in and around Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Old City of Jerusalem, stirring up tension and violence that soon expanded to the entire West Bank and Gaza.

Later, militant groups in Gaza fired barrages of rockets toward Israel.

In response, Israeli fighter jets carried out dozens of airstrikes on the Palestinian coastal enclave.

The trade of fire that lasted 11 days and ended on May 31 with an Egypt-brokered ceasefire killed 248 Palestinians and 12 Israelis, according to official figures from the two sides.

--IANS

ksk/