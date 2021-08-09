Israel will not accept rocket fire from Lebanon: PM

Speaking at a cabinet meeting on Sunday, Bennett said that the Lebanese government and army "should take responsibility for what happens in their backyard", reports Xinhua news agency.

Tel Aviv, Aug 9 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has warned Lebanon that his country "will not accept" rocket fire.

The Prime Minister made the remarks a day after the armed Lebanese group, Hezbollah fired rockets at Israeli territory.

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also said that the Lebanese Shia movement does not fear any Israeli war and "we are fully prepared for the war and we are certain that we will win it".

On August 6, about 19 rockets were fired at northern Israel by Hezbollah, causing no injuries.

The Israeli army said in a statement that most of the rockets were intercepted by its aerial defence systems and the rest landed in open areas adjacent to the Lebanese-Israeli border.

Hezbollah said the rockets were in retaliation to the Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon a few days earlier.

The airstrikes were carried out after three rockets were fired from Lebanon towards Israel on August 4, causing no injuries.

Israel said the rockets were fired by a Palestinian group.

--IANS

ksk/