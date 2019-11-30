  1. Sify.com
  4. Israeli Ambassador Ron Malka visits Parmarth Niketan Ashram

Last Updated: Sat, Nov 30, 2019 23:03 hrs

Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, meets Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand) [India], Nov 30 (ANI): Israeli Ambassador to India, Ron Malka, visited Parmarth Niketan Ashram here on Saturday and held talks with Swami Chidanand Saraswati and Sadhvi Bhagwati Saraswati on the work being done by the organisation at the global level.


The Ambassador, accompanied by a delegation of 50 people, were welcomed at the ashram with chants of Vedic mantras.
The discussions between the Ambassador and Swami Chidanand Saraswati touched upon Ganga Action Parivar, International Yoga Day, and Kumbh Mela amongst other matters at the ashram. Swami Chidananda said that India and Israel need to work together on the environment, global warming and other conservation fronts. (ANI)

