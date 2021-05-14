Israeli Border Police reserves called to quell violent clashes

A statement from Gantz's office on Thursday said that 10 companies of paramilitary Border Police reserves are being called "in the wake of the violent and nationalistic outbreak", reports Xinhua news agency.

Jerusalem, May 14 (IANS) Israeli Defence Minister Benny Gantz has called Border Police reserves to boost efforts to deal with ongoing violent Jewish-Arab clashes throughout the country.

According to Gantz, "this is a time of emergency that calls for a massive reinforcement of the forces on the ground, which will be sent immediately to impose law and order".

Despite calls by some Ministers to send the army in mixed Arab-Jewish cities, where riots have erupted, Gantz said he would not permit soldiers to be used for policing work.

But he said that some military forces will help the police and the "logistical envelope".

In the worst spate of violence seen in Israel in years, Arabs and Jews have fought each other on the streets, torching and vandalising vehicles, shops, mosques, synagogues, and a Muslim cemetery.

Police said that more than 300 were arrested on Wednesday night and on Thursday morning.

--IANS

ksk/