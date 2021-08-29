Israeli fighter jets strike Gaza

The strike was in response to earlier protests that took place near the borderline area between the besieged coastal enclave and Israel, and the launch of incendiary balloons towards Israel, according to the sources.

Gaza, Aug 29 (IANS) Israeli fighter jets late have struck posts and facilities belonging to the armed wing of Islamic Hamas Movement in the Gaza Strip, Palestinian security sources said on Sunday.

Witnesses said that the Israeli fighter jets struck several posts and facilities belonging to al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas' armed wing in southern, central and northern Gaza Strip, reports Xinhua news agency.

Paramedics said no injuries were reported, but damage were caused to the targeted posts and facilities.

The witnesses said they saw flames of fire and black smoke coming out from the targeted posts, adding that they heard the buzz of the drones and the fighter jets hovering over the Gaza Strip, which was followed by several explosions.

The Hamas-run al-Aqsa radio in Gaza reported that Hamas militants fired heavy machineguns at the fighter jets.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli fighter jets attacked underground tunnels and several facilities of Hamas that manufacture weapons in response to the launch of incendiary balloons towards southern Israel.

Earlier on Saturday, medics said that 11 Palestinian protesters were injured by Israeli soldiers in clashes at the borderline area between eastern Gaza and Israel.

Saturday night's airstrike on the Gaza Strip is the fifth since the end of the last round of tension that lasted for 11 days and ended on May 21, leaving more than 250 Palestinians and 13 Israelis dead.

The joint chamber of popular activities to lift the Israeli siege said in a statement that "protests near the borders and launching incendiary balloons will continue until the ongoing Israeli blockade imposed on the Gaza Strip for 14 years is completely lifted".

"The Israeli occupation's announcement that it had recently eased the blockade doesn't meet the basic needs of our people to live free in dignity," said the statement, calling on the protesters to defy the blockade by all means.

