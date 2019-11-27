Israeli fire experts delegation pays homage to 26/11 terror attack victims at Nariman House

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 27 (ANI): A four-member delegation from Israel National Fire and Rescue Services, which is on a three-day visit to Mumbai, visited Nariman House on Tuesday to pay homage to the victims of 26/11 terror attacks.

The delegation comprised of Israel's Fire and Rescue Commissioner Dedy Simhi, Commander of National Fire and Rescue Academy Zvi Tsoran, International Liaison Officer Yoram Levy, and Hazmat Shift Officer Liron Soll.



They were accompanied by Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel, as well as Israel's Consul General in Mumbai, Ya'akov Finkelstein, during the visit to Nariman House, which was one of the locations targeted by terrorists during the attacks.

The delegation is undertaking a visit to India to discuss a special training programme for Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel to be held in Israel.

Mumbai had come to a standstill 11 years ago on November 26 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to the city via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks that killed 166 people and injured over 300 in India's financial capital. (ANI)

