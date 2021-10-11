Israeli FM to meet with UAE, US top diplomats

Jerusalem [Israel], October 11 (ANI/Xinhua): Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid will leave for Washington on Monday night to meet with his United Arab Emirates (UAE) and US counterparts, his office said in a statement.



During the three-day trip, Lapid will have a trilateral meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the statement said.

The meeting will focus on "progress made" in the year since Israel and the UAE agreed to normalize their ties, according to a statement issued earlier by the US State Department.

Besides, Lapid will hold a private meeting with Blinken. He is also scheduled to meet US Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as well as Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias. (ANI/Xinhua)