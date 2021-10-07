Israeli FM to travel to US next week

Tel Aviv, Oct 7 (IANS) Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that he will travel to the US next week for his first diplomatic visit to the White House.

During a three-day trip, Lapid will meet US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, reports Xinhua news agency.

"At the invitation of his US counterpart Secretary of State Blinken, Lapid will pay a diplomatic visit to the United States next week," the Foreign Minister's office said in a statement.